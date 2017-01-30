Caregiver shown hitting 94-year-old with Alzheimer’s because of what she fed her dog

A home health worker in Texas has been arrested after a hidden camera caught her hitting her elderly Alzheimer’s client because the 94-year-old woman fed her dog “human food.”
The woman’s son told police he set up the hidden camera after he found marks and bruises on his mother, according to KTRK in Houston.
The video shows the full-time caretaker, who police identify as Brenda Floyd, striking the woman several times and cursing at her about feeding the dog.
The caretaker explodes when she notices a plate on the living room floor near the elderly woman.
“Why do you keep feeding that dog human food?” the caretaker yells, then hits the woman on the head again. “Get your (bleep) up and go to (bleep) bed, damn it.”
The worker continues to slap the woman on the head and curse at her as she slowly walks toward the bedroom using a walker.
The family hired Floyd through Care.com, and she worked for them for about 18 months, according to the Houston Chronicle.
“The family felt very comfortable with her and even assisted her with purchasing a vehicle” to help her get to work, said Ray Schultz, assistant chief of the Memorial Villages Police Department outside of Houston.
Floyd told family members that bruises on the older woman’s body were caused by accidental falls. But the woman’s son became suspicious about a bruise on his mother’s face.
So on New Year’s Eve he installed a hidden video camera in the living room, facing the chair where his mother sits to watch TV and eat her meals.
According to the Washington Post, he was reviewing the video and saw the alleged assault the day after it happened. He rushed to his mom’s house, confronted Floyd, fired her and called the police, the Post reported.
A few days later when local police went looking for her, Floyd was gone.
Crime Stoppers released the hidden camera footage last week, and it racked up millions of views. A tip led police to Floyd. She was arrested Friday and faces a felony charge of elder abuse and two to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to the Chronicle.
The elderly woman became a victim even though her family “did everything right,” said Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva.
