Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage

0:47 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:51 Discovery Center creates 'snow' for kids this weekend

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze