The troubled ‘Kansas experiment’ goes to Washington

1:36 Highlights as Fresno State women fall at home to Utah State Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:55 New lion cub Kijani unveiled to public at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:24 Fresno Bee girls tennis player of the year: Janie Ellis of Clovis West

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration