Family searching for a missing loved one finds two other dead bodies instead

2:43 Police department investigating scuffle between student, officer, Dyer says Pause

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:36 Highlights as Fresno State women fall at home to Utah State

0:55 New lion cub Kijani unveiled to public at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration