AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order in the face of widespread protests, as some Republicans in Congress urged him to proceed with caution in the face of legal pushback. Top congressional Republicans, however, remain largely behind the new president.
During a round of Sunday show interviews, Trump's aides stressed that just a small portion of travelers had been affected by the order, which temporarily bars the citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the country. The aides also reversed course and said that citizens of those countries who hold permanent U.S. residency "green cards" will not be barred from re-entering the U.S., as officials had previously said.
"I can't imagine too many people out there watching this right now think it's unreasonable to ask a few more questions from someone traveling in and out of Libya and Yemen before being let loose in the United States," said Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus. "And that's all this is."
As of Sunday afternoon, one legal permanent resident had been denied entry to the country as a result of the order, according to a federal law enforcement official. The official was not permitted to discuss the order's impact publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement Sunday, saying he deemed the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest, and absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, residency would be a "dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination."
Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers getting detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters marching against the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.
Attorneys struggled to determine how many people had been affected so far by the rules, which Trump said Saturday were "working out very nicely."
But critics described widespread confusion and said an untold number of travelers were being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures. Others were released. Lawyers manned tables at New York's Kennedy Airport to help families whose loved ones had been detained, and some 150 Chicago-area lawyers showed up at O'Hare Airport after getting an email seeking legal assistance for travelers.
"We just simply don't know how many people there are and where they are," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project.
Advocates for travelers say the chaos is likely to continue. The executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, Marielena Hincapie, said "this is just the beginning."
Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been described as the greatest burden any commander in chief must bear.
Just days into his young presidency, a U.S. service member has died in military action authorized by Donald Trump. It's the first known combat death of a member of the U.S. military since Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20 and underscores the gravity of the decisions he now makes.
Three service members were also wounded Sunday during the firefight with militants from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula's branch in Yemen. The raid left nearly 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants. A fourth U.S. service member was injured when a military aircraft assisting in the mission had a "hard landing" nearby, according to U.S. Central Command.
"Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism," Trump said in a statement.
"My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member," he said.
Hard work starts now for France's Socialist candidate
PARIS (AP) — Beating a politically weakened ex-prime minister proved easy for Benoit Hamon, who will represent France's ruling Socialist Party in the country's presidential election. Far harder will be convincing voters that his hard-left platform isn't the recipe for ruin his critics claim.
Hamon's comfortable victory Sunday in a Socialist primary runoff against Manuel Valls owed much to his radical proposal to give all French adults a regular monthly income to protect them in an automated future where machines will take their jobs.
Hamon's winning margin — nearly 59 percent of the votes in the three-quarters of polling stations tallied — also appeared as a resounding rejection of unpopular outgoing President Francois Hollande and Valls, his prime minister for more than two years.
But the path forward for Hamon is littered with obstacles.
First, he will have to unite the Socialists behind him, which could be heavy lifting. Divisions are deep between the party's hard-left wing, which consistently criticized Hollande and Valls policies, and the advocates of more center-left views.
Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother, a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades, and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen were among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering the country from Muslim-majority nations.
Here are their stories:
Sahar Algonaimi, a 58-year-old Syrian woman coming to the U.S. to care for her cancer-stricken mother was put on a plane Saturday and sent back to Saudi Arabia hours after arriving at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
When her 76-year-old mother became ill, Algonaimi's sister, Nour Ulayyet, asked her to come to their home in Valparaiso, Indiana, to help take care of her. Their mother underwent a mastectomy Friday.
Most religious groups come out against Trump refugee order
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher had just finished the morning's Shabbat service when he got an urgent message: Rabbis were needed at New York's Kennedy Airport. People were being detained under President Donald Trump's sharp travel restrictions on refugees. Would he come pray?
By sundown, Mosbacher was part a group of rabbis at the airport, playing guitar and conducting a Havdalah service marking the end of the Sabbath. About 2,000 people gathered to rally against the new policy.
"We know what it's like to be the stranger," said Mosbacher, a Reform rabbi at Temple Shaaray Tefila, noting that Jewish refugees were at times turned away from the U.S. "As a person of faith, it was so important to be there."
From pulpits to sidewalk vigils, clergy have been part of a religious outpouring against Trump's plan to suspend refugee entry from seven majority Muslim countries. Faith leaders who support the president's executive order as a way to fight terrorism have been far less vocal, ceding the religious discussion to those overwhelmingly opposed to the president's sweeping immigration order, which suspends refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely bars refugees from Syria.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which runs the largest refugee resettlement network in the country, said it "strongly disagreed" with the prohibitions and pledged to work "vigorously to ensure refugees are humanely welcomed." The Orthodox Union, the largest association for American Orthodox synagogues, acknowledged the complexities of fighting terror, but said "discrimination of any group solely upon religion is wrong and anathema to the great traditions of religious and personal freedoms upon which this country was founded."
Plea in murder case from unlikely spot: the victim, a priest
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — The Rev. Rene Robert devoted his life to helping society's most troubled, working with drug addicts and criminals, and even signing a "Declaration of Life" that called for his killer to be spared execution in the event of his murder.
More than two decades after filing that document, his wish will be tested.
Robert's body — shot multiple times — was found in the Georgia woods last year after a multistate manhunt led to the arrest of Steven Murray, a repeat offender Robert had been trying to help for months. Police said Murray asked the 71-year-old priest for a ride in Jacksonville, Florida, then kidnapped him and drove him across the state line. Days later, Murray led officers to the priest's body, police said.
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Murray is convicted of murder, citing the slaying's aggravated nature. That decision was based on the facts alone, Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ashley Wright told The Associated Press.
"We don't look at whether the victim is a priest, a nun, a philanthropist, a drug dealer or something else," she said.
Police stymied in search for twins missing 10 years
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two weeks after child welfare workers removed four children from a woman's suburban Pittsburgh home in June for alleged neglect, they discovered an even bigger problem: The woman has two other children who are missing, and haven't been seen alive for more than a decade.
Since the summer, police investigators have cast a wide net for twins Ivon and Inisha, who would be about 18 now. A county detective has testified he believes the children are dead but can't prove it. A cadaver-sniffing dog came up empty during a search of another Pittsburgh area house in December.
Patricia Fowler was arrested in August on charges of concealing the whereabouts of her twins after police investigated following the removal of four of her other children. Fowler has claimed the children are safe and living out of state, but no information she's provided to police has panned out, authorities said. She's been free on bail.
As police try to solve the mystery, they have filed additional charges against Fowler, 47, accusing her of illegally collecting more than $50,000 in state food stamps, public assistance and medical benefits for the twins. As of Friday, she had not yet surrendered on the new counts, which include theft.
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday said she had been collecting benefits for the twins since June 2011, and continued doing so through the end of August — weeks after police charged her with concealing the twins' whereabouts. Her public defender would not comment, citing an office policy to not commenting on pending investigations.
Usually an Oscar warm-up, SAG Awards will miss a key player
"La La Land" may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards, but it won't be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.
The SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up. That will be true at Sunday's night's show (8-10 p.m. EST, airing live on TNT and TBS) in the individual acting categories where awards-season favorites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their front-runner status.
But this year's biggest front-runner, "La La Land," isn't nominated for the Screen Actors' ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for "Moonlight," "Manchester by the Sea," "Hidden Figures" and "Captain Fantastic."
As attendees arrived at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on a sunny Sunday, many had their minds on other issues. The executive order issued by President Donald Trump temporarily banning the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria and several other Muslim countries, has already been felt strongly in Hollywood. Earlier Sunday, the celebrated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose "The Salesman" is Oscar-nominated for best foreign language film, said the ban was "in no way acceptable" and that he would not attend the Academy Awards even if it was permitted.
Though Hollywood is much criticized for its own lack of inclusiveness, the diversity of this year's awards-season favorites has followed a much different narrative. Stephen McKinley Henderson, co-star of "Fences" said this year's nominees were in part a response to the presidential election.
