Chaos at airports as Trump’s immigration order goes into effect

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:23 Fresno State softball prepares for first season under new coach

0:51 Video: Cónsul de México en Fresno y su esposa dan la bienvenida a nuevo miembro de su familia

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

3:01 Video game review: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard