Prosecutors won't pursue misconduct charge against Christie

1:24 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about Trump policies toward undocumented workers Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:24 Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand's opposition to sanctuary city status

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

1:39 Curb Appeal: Stunning mid-century modern design home was home of architect Walter Wagner