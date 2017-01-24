Trump’s EPA pick gets a boost but is still opposed by Senate Democrats

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say Pause

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:45 Police describe Central Fresno house fire

1:02 Valley still in dire need of medical school

1:44 Fresno Bee donates $3,500 to Kirk Elementary

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

1:44 Fresno's top farmer has a message for the Valley

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship