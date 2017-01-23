Even ‘Johnny Football’ has advice for President Trump — and it’s not bad

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel knows about the pitfalls of fame.
Manziel, who won the 2012 Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M and enjoyed a brilliant two-year run as “Johnny Football” with the Aggies, saw his brief professional career derailed by constant partying, drug and alcohol use and domestic violence charges.
So Manziel has certainly dealt with his critics on social media — and the former first-round NFL pick had some advice for President Donald Trump, a noted Twitter user.
Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017
Shockingly, Manziel’s advice was met with some positive reviews.
When you're right, you're right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can't believe i said that.) https://t.co/cBiuxlQj13— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 23, 2017
This has been a public service announcement from NFL washout, Johnny Manziel https://t.co/jAABTgBH28— A.J. Ashman (@AJ_Ashman) January 23, 2017
We are living in a world where Johnny Manziel is giving the President of United States some great advice. https://t.co/giH65gzD9p— jaime (@mazauskas) January 23, 2017
Johnny Manziel is in the leader of the free worlds mentions giving advice about self control. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/Ce9Oz5Dq61— Melanie Murr (@msbatonrouge10) January 23, 2017
Johnny....word. https://t.co/2sawRhLOOo— Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) January 23, 2017
Manziel deleted his Twitter account shortly after sending the tweet on Monday.
Manziel was cut by the Browns after the 2015 seasons, just two years into his NFL career. He is planning a comeback, he said earlier this month.
