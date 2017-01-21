Californians find solace in huge turnout at Women’s March in D.C.

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park Pause

1:04 Obama waves goodbye, leaves in helicopter

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:21 Movie trailer: '20th Century Women'

0:30 Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win