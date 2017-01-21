Sick of robocalls? Here's how to stop them on your home phone and smartphone

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park Pause

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:04 Obama waves goodbye, leaves in helicopter

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:05 Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan