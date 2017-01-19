On eve of inauguration, Trump supporters, opponents clash outside 'DeploraBall'

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District Pause

0:20 Shooting in central Fresno investigated

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

2:21 Movie trailer: '20th Century Women'

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'