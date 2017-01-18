She was praying for God to watch over her family when a car slammed into them

The “In God we Trust” sticker on Tyneshia Mathis’s license plate is not just for show.
Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Macon mother of two young girls was praying on her way to daycare.
“I was just thanking him for waking me and my children up and letting us see another day,” Mathis said.
Just moments later, she exited Interstate 75 North onto Mercer University Drive west when her Ford Focus was hit by a Toyota Tundra exiting the southbound lanes of the Interstate.
“My car spinned like three times. I hit a pole and fell into a ditch,” Mathis said.
She thought immediately of the two girls.
“Get them out the car. Somebody please help me and get them out the car,” Mathis frantically thought. “I couldn’t open the door because of the trees and the fences. So, I had to push and climb over the car to get them out.”
The driver of the Tundra was there to help and an off-duty Macon-Bibb County firefigther stopped to render aid on his way home.
“It was just a scary thought and feeling,” Mathis said.
Although an ambulance arrived, she only had a scratch on her arm from the air bag. The children were shaken up, but not hurt.
“I just thank God that he was watching over me,” she said as family members arrived to check on her and the girls.
“I was already praying on the interstate before I got off, so that just really just showed me that there really is a God and he really does watch over you.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments