She was praying for God to watch over her family when a car slammed into them

1:14 Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search Pause

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

2:50 Thousands march in Fresno's annual Martin Luther King Day event

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

1:02 Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' repeal promised by Republicans

1:18 Fresno Bee Girls Water Polo Player of the Year Ally Clague of Clovis West

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines