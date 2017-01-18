Earth smashes temperature record for the third straight year

1:18 Fresno Bee Girls Water Polo Player of the Year Ally Clague of Clovis West Pause

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:14 Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump

2:40 Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end football season on positive note

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!