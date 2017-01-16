‘Who says dinosaurs are extinct?’ This might be the biggest gator you’ve ever seen

A giant alligator was caught on camera during a morning stroll at a nature center in Polk County.
The Lakeland Police Department shared the video, taken by Kim Joiner, on its Facebook page saying, "Who says Dinosaurs are extinct?"
The video had more than 18,000 shares and more than 3,000 likes on Monday afternoon.
The big daddy gator was strolling through the Circle B Bar Reserve, an area of of protected lands in Polk County, Bay News 9 in Tampa reported.
In the video you can see four other people recording the surprise encounter, and not from a far distance .
