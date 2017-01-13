What will Disney do about its Carrie Fisher problem?

The Dec. 27 death of beloved actor Carrie Fisher has left millions of fans of her work in mourning, with touching tributes and powerful memorials flowing in over the past several weeks.
But for her former bosses and colleagues, Fisher’s death has created a tricky situation.
(Spoilers to follow.)
On one hand, Fisher’s iconic turn as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise launched her to worldwide fame, and the thought of anyone else playing the part may seem like sacrilege to some fans.
On the other, Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, the production company behind “Star Wars,” has been planning multiple movies within the extended universe of the franchise for years now. Fisher was slated to play a major role in several of them, according to media reports, especially given her relationship with the villain of 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and the death of her on-screen spouse Han Solo, leaving just a few stars remaining from the original trilogy.
And thanks to modern technology, even death does not completely close the door on the possibility of Fisher continuing to portray Leia.
Indeed, filmmakers have already used groundbreaking visual effects to turn back the clock decades so that older actors continually appear as youthful as they once did. In another “Star Wars” movie released not long before Fisher’s death, “Rogue One,” Fisher’s likeness at 19 years old was used, apparently with her blessing, according to ABC News. In the same movie, renowned actor Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, played a small role.
So the technology exists. But whether or not fans, filmmakers and, most importantly, Fisher’s estate, want her to return to “Star Wars” in death is unclear.
According to the Insurance Insider, Disney is set to receive $50 million from an insurance policy it took out on Fisher before “The Force Awakens.” But that doesn’t mean the studio is going to drop the character of Leia. Within two weeks of Fisher’s death, Colin Trevorrow, the director of “Episode IX,” and Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, met to discuss the future of Leia’s character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Then, BBC Newsnight reported Thursday that Disney was in negotiations with Fisher’s estate to continue using Fisher’s likeness in future films, drawing direct comparisons to Cushing’s role in “Rogue One.”
“With what might be regarded as unseemly haste, Disney is negotiating with the actor’s estate over her continued appearance in the franchise. If Disney gets the go-ahead, Carrie Fisher will join Peter Cushing, who, last month, 15 years after his death, played a key role in Rogue One as Grand Moff Tarkin,” the report said.
It is state law in California, where Lucasfilm and Disney are headquartered, that the estates of deceased actors and celebrities retain control over their likenesses.
But Disney denied that they are in negotiations with Fisher’s estate, according to a report from The Guardian.
“Disney is not in conversations with the estate of Carrie Fisher at this time and any reports to the contrary are false,” the studio said in a statement.
That leaves Fisher’s status in the franchise still up in the air, but filmmakers do have some time before the issue becomes unavoidable. According to media reports, Fisher had already finished filming her scenes for “Episode VIII,” which is slated for a December 2017 release, at the time of her death. Meanwhile, the script to “Episode IX” has not yet been finalized and the film will not begin shooting until 2018.
Still, while some fans have expressed mixed feelings online about the quickness with which Disney reportedly moved to secure its rights to Fisher’s likeness, the studio has significant money involved in the future of the “Star Wars” franchise, in which Fisher played a crucial role. After paying $4 billion for Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney reaped the rewards with “The Force Awakens,” which grossed more than $2 billion, and has already announced plans for four future films.
Comments