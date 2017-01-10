AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Northern California, Nevada brace for more storms
FORESTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California and Nevada braced for another powerful storm after getting lashed by downpours that flooded roads, homes and vineyards and toppled a storied giant sequoia.
Parts of Northern California were soaked by more than a foot of rain over a 72-hour period that ended early Monday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. The heavy rains forced rivers out of their banks and toppled trees, among them the famed "Pioneer Cabin" in Calaveras Big Trees State Park that had a drive-thru tunnel carved into its base more than a century ago.
Another strong storm was bearing down on the region and expected to hit Tuesday.
Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters took advantage of a one-day respite from the rains later Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage after a weekend of stormy weather that authorities called the heaviest rain in a decade.
In the Sierra Nevada mountains, a winter storm warning was in effect until Thursday morning with the potential for blizzard and white-out conditions, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.
Democrats to press attorney general pick as hearing opens
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, is set to be questioned by his peers in a high-visibility Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Sessions is likely to stress his conservative legal credentials even as he works to persuade Democrats on the panel that he can be fair and even-handed as the country's top law enforcement official.
A two-day hearing will feature testimony from the Alabama Republican on Tuesday, followed the next day by statements from witnesses who support and oppose his nomination.
Democrats are expected to challenge Sessions' commitment to civil rights, a chief priority of the Justice Department during the Obama administration. They also are likely to press him on his hard-line stance on immigration policy. But Republicans have expressed strong support and are expected to secure more than enough votes needed to confirm him, including from some Democrats in conservative-leaning states.
The Alabama lawmaker is known as one of the most staunchly conservative members of the Senate, and has already drawn opposition from at least two Democrats, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.
In final speech, Obama must reconcile his hopes with Trump's
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now an elder statesman, Barack Obama is returning to Chicago where he launched his unlikely political career to tell Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.
Obama's final speech as president, before thousands who will gather at McCormick Place, is his last chance to try to define what his presidency meant for America. It's a fitting bookend to what he started eight years ago. It was in Chicago in 2008 that the nation's first black president declared victory, and where over the years he tried to cultivate his brand of optimism in American politics.
"I'll be thinking back to being a young community organizer, pretty much fresh out of school, and feeling as if my faith in America's ability to bring about change in our democracy has been vindicated," Obama said in a White House video previewing his speech.
Obama said he's leaving his eight years in office with two basic lessons: that Americans are fundamentally good, and that change can happen. "The system will respond to ordinary people coming together to try to move the country in a better direction," he said.
The system did respond, in November, to Americans who by and large rejected Obama's policies by electing Republican Donald Trump.
Life or death legal journey for airport shooting suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A legal journey that could mean life or death for the suspect in the Florida airport mass shooting has begun with appointment of a public defender to represent the Iraq war veteran blamed for killing five people and wounding six more.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle told Esteban Santiago, 26, at a hearing Monday that the three federal charges lodged against him could mean the death penalty if he is convicted.
"We are telling you the maximum penalty allowed by law so that you understand the seriousness of the charges," the judge said.
Shackled in a red jumpsuit in the heavily guarded federal courtroom, Santiago answered mostly yes or no to questions, and told the judge he understands the charges, which include committing violence against people at an international airport resulting in death, and two firearms offenses.
He said he had been in the Army, where he made about $15,000 a year. He mentioned expenses including $560 in monthly rent, plus phone and other utility bills. He said he owns no property and doesn't have a vehicle. He said he had worked for a security company, Signal 88, in Anchorage, Alaska, until November, making $2,100 a month, but currently only had $5 to $10 in the bank.
Roof's fate soon will rest in hands of 12 federal jurors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof's assault on Emanuel AME Church left a total of 12 victims: Nine who were killed that June night and three who survived the hail of bullets in the basement of the beautiful, historic structure in downtown Charleston.
Now, after hearing testimony from relatives of those slain in the 2015 attack during a Wednesday night Bible study, the focus in Roof's trial again switches to a new set of 12 people: the jury.
On Tuesday, jurors are set to begin deliberating over whether Roof, 22, should get the death penalty or life in prison for his crimes. Their decision must be unanimous. If they are unable to agree, a life sentence is automatically imposed.
In a courtroom a mile from the slayings, the same jury last month convicted Roof of 33 federal crimes, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion. After a holiday break, jurors returned last week to court, where for four days prosecutors laid out their case for why Roof should be executed. The government called nearly two dozen friends and relatives who shared cherished memories and opined about a future without a mother, father, sister or brother.
They shed tears and their voices shook, but none of them said whether Roof should face the death penalty or life in prison for gunning down the church members. That will be left up to the jury, with nine white and three black members.
Mournful Iranians attend funeral of former leader Rafsanjani
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Tehran on Tuesday, beating their chests and wailing in grief for the late Iranian leader Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died over the weekend at the age of 82.
The crowds filled main thoroughfares of the capital as top government and clerical officials held a funeral service at Tehran University. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held prayers by Rafsanjani's casket, as other dignitaries knelt before the coffin on which his white cleric's turban was placed, reaching their hands out for one final embrace.
Just behind Khamenei was President Hassan Rouhani, whose moderate administration led the recent nuclear negotiations with world powers. Rouhani, who is all but certain to run for re-election in May, is viewed as embodying Rafsanjani's realist vision.
Hard-liners also took part in the ceremony Tuesday, which was a public holiday across the country. Among them was Qassem Soleimani, a general who heads the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, which focuses on foreign operations like the war in Syria.
Both Soleimani and Rafsanjani are from Iran's southeastern province of Kerman and worked together during the 1980s war against Iraq war.
Palestinians await Israeli outpost's evacuation
SILWAD, West Bank (AP) — Maryam Abdel-Kareem gazed longingly onto the plot of West Bank land she inherited from her father. Once planted with tomatoes, cucumbers and okra, the wind-swept hilltop now hosts the white trailer homes of an Israeli settlement outpost that took root more than 20 years ago.
Now, Abdel-Kareem and other Palestinian landowners are set to reclaim the property they watched stripped from them, hoping to finally put to rest a bitter, years-long legal saga on Feb. 8 — the latest court-ordered deadline for the evacuation of the Amona outpost.
"I've never lost hope," said Abdel-Kareem, 82, peering out across a rocky valley toward Amona. "It's as if you have this child and you hug him and love him, and you don't want to let him go. The land is like this to me, more precious than a child."
Amona is one of about 100 outposts across the West Bank that Israel considers illegal but tolerates and often allows to flourish. It was established in the mid-1990s, when a small group of settlers, quietly beckoned by government-funded infrastructure, erected caravans on the rugged knoll.
Amona now houses a synagogue, a basketball court and about 300 residents. It became a symbol of settler defiance when Israel demolished nine of its structures in 2006, sparking violent clashes between settlers and Israeli security forces.
Investigators: 'Inside job' suspected in Kardashian robbery
PARIS (AP) — Investigators focused Tuesday on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, after taking her chauffeur that night and his brother into custody.
Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.
The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.
The officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned. Kardashian West's bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.
Earlier this month, the starlet broke her silence on the robbery in a teaser for the Kardashian family's reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out."
What to watch in 2017: Clemson rebuild; Kelly's crossroads
Alabama will be great in 2017. That's a given.
The Crimson Tide came up just short of its fifth national championship in eight seasons under coach Nick Saban, losing to Clemson 35-31 in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night. But Alabama is likely start next season as the No. 1 team in the country as Dabo Swinney does some rebuilding of the Tigers.
The Tide contending for a national title is the one sure thing in college football. Nobody reloads better than Saban. Everything else is up for grabs, but college football fans will likely be keeping an eye on these developing stories.
REPLACING WATSON
The next test for Swinney is to keep Clemson in the upper-echelon of college football following the departure of the greatest quarterback in the history of the program.
