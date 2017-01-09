Airport shooting suspect appears in federal court

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal? Pause

0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it.

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

0:11 Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards