AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump appointed his influential son-in-law Jared Kushner as a White House senior adviser Monday, putting the young real estate executive in position to exert broad sway over both domestic and foreign policy, particularly Middle East issues and trade negotiations.
Trump has come to rely heavily on Kushner, who is married to the president-elect's daughter Ivanka. Since the election, the political novice has been one of the transition team's main liaisons to foreign governments, communicating with Israeli officials and meeting Sunday with Britain's foreign minister. He's also huddled with congressional leaders and helped interview Cabinet candidates.
Ivanka Trump, who also played a significant role advising her father during the presidential campaign, will not be taking a formal White House position. Transition officials said the mother of three young children wanted to focus on moving her family from New York to Washington.
Kushner's own eligibility for the White House could be challenged, given a 1967 law meant to bar government officials from hiring relatives. Kushner lawyer Jamie Gorelick argued Monday that the law does not apply to the West Wing. She cited a later congressional measure to allow the president "unfettered" and "sweeping" authority in hiring staff.
In a statement, Trump said Kushner will be an "invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda."
---
Trump unfiltered: Tweets reveal his interests, insecurities
WASHINGTON (AP) — His message came at the start of one of the busiest weeks of Donald Trump's transition to the White House. It's a week when he and his team are preparing eight Cabinet picks for confirmation hearings, finalizing appointments and gearing up for his first news conference as president-elect.
But at 6:29 a.m. on Monday, Trump was focused on what seemed like a less presidential problem: A five-minute Golden Globes speech in which actress Meryl Streep had suggested he was a "bully."
"One of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood," Trump tweeted out to his 19.2 million followers.
For better or worse, the president-elect's social media feed is offering a daily glimpse into the interests, insecurities and insults that weigh on the next leader of the free world.
Many presidents have privately bristled at the attacks, criticism and mockery the office can bring. They've fumed behind the walls of the Oval Office and complained about slights to their aides and wives. But Trump's use of Twitter is giving Americans and the world something they've never seen before.
---
Airport shooting suspect gets public defender in court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale's airport was appointed a federal public defender on Monday after telling a judge that he has no job and only $5 or $10 in the bank.
Esteban Santiago, 26, spoke clearly during a brief hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle, who ordered him held until his next hearings.
Shackled in a red jumpsuit in the heavily guarded federal courtroom, Santiago answered mostly yes or no to questions, and told the judge he understands the charges, which include committing violence against people at an international airport resulting in death, and two firearms offenses.
She told him the death penalty could apply.
"We are telling you the maximum penalty allowed by law so that you understand the seriousness of the charges," the judge said.
---
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police sergeant was shot and killed Monday after approaching a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
A second law enforcement officer was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding to a massive manhunt for the suspect.
More than a dozen schools were placed in lockdown during the manhunt, and authorities were offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Markeith Loyd, the 41-year-old suspect wanted in the killing of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.
Officers and deputies focused their manhunt on an apartment complex in northwest Orlando, and dozens of residences had been searched. Residents who were evacuated from their homes sat on a sidewalk along a street with heavily armed officers and deputies and a parked SWAT team truck.
Clayton, 42, was killed outside a Wal-Mart store in northwest Orlando early Monday, and Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a crash while responding to a manhunt for Loyd.
---
Apple proved a phone can change the world in just 10 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Few people realized it at the time, but the world shifted fundamentally a decade ago when Steve Jobs pulled the first iPhone from Apple's bag of technological tricks.
"Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything," Jobs declared as he paced across a San Francisco stage.
It obviously wasn't an empty boast. We all know now that Jobs' "magical product" has reshaped culture, shaken up industries, put computers in billions of pockets and made it possible to do just about anything with a few taps on a screen. Besides its then 3.5-inch touch screen, the first iPhone featured a browser for on-the-go web surfing and built-in apps to check email and get directions.
GOING MOBILE
Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since its debut, spawning millions of mobile applications and prodding other technology companies to make similar smartphones that have become like phantom limbs for many of us.
---
Wine country is among areas hit hard by storms in California
FORESTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters rushed to take advantage of a one-day break between storms Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage after the heaviest rain in a decade overwhelmed parts of California and Nevada.
Wine country in Sonoma County, California, was among the hardest hit areas, with up to 13 inches of rain since Friday. Rolling hills and vineyards along the scenic route known as River Road were submerged Monday with just the tips of vines visible in completely flooded fields.
The Russian River in Sonoma rose to its highest level since 2006, spilling over its banks and forcing the closure of schools and roads.
The weekend storm dumped more than a foot of water on parts of Northern California, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. The system raised rivers over their banks and toppled trees, among them the fabled giant sequoia dubbed "Pioneer Cabin" that had a drive-thru tunnel carved into its base more than a century ago.
Another strong storm was bearing down on the region and expected to hit Tuesday.
---
AP FACT CHECK: Despite woes Obamacare not in 'death spiral'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that President Barack Obama's health care law "will fall of its own weight."
House Speaker Paul Ryan says the law is "in what the actuaries call a death spiral."
And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that "by nearly any measure, Obamacare has failed."
The problem with all these claims: They are exaggerated, if not downright false.
As congressional Republicans prepare to repeal the health law, they are working to portray it as a mess of Democrats' making, and themselves as the ones who will clean up that mess.
---
Analysis: After Rafsanjani, Iran at a political crossroads
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani will be buried in the shrine of the ayatollah who led Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the same man who once proclaimed "the revolution is alive as long as Rafsanjani is alive."
The direction of that revolution and Iran's cleric-ruled political system looks less clear following Rafsanjani's death Sunday at 82.
He long served as a balance in the extremes of Iranian political thought, a go-between for reformers who seek outreach to the world and hard-liners who press for confrontation with the West. Without his behind-the-scenes influence advocating pragmatism, some fear that one side may feel free to try to overcome the other — in particular, that hard-liners could take off the gloves against moderates who have made gains in recent years.
President Hassan Rouhani's nuclear detente with world powers is seen as embodying Rafsanjani's realist vision. Rouhani is all but certain to stand for re-election in May. With Rafsanjani's death, that vote now takes on an even greater importance — as does the decision looming in the coming years on who will replace Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The political gravitas that Rafsanjani had went beyond political factions," said Adnan Tabatabai, an Iran analyst based in Germany who is the CEO of the Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient. "He was one of the pillars, one of the powerbrokers that everyone knew that as long as he's there, somehow there will be a balance preserving the system."
---
White policeman suspended but not fired after video incident
DALLAS (AP) — A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday.
Fitzgerald said the officer, identified by department officials as William Martin, violated policy, is sorry for his behavior and is eager to resume active duty at the end of the suspension. He said he has asked Martin, who will also be required to undergo additional training, to go back into the same community when the suspension ends "to repair relationships."
"We are not sanctioning bad behavior ... People make mistakes. We have levels of mistakes that every police officer makes," Fitzgerald said. "Some things deserve punishment; some do not. Some deserve termination and some do not."
The incident on Dec. 21 happened after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering in his yard. One of her daughters filmed the interactions between Craig and Martin.
In the video, Martin questions why Craig hadn't taught her son not to litter and later asks why the neighbor shouldn't have put his hands on her son. One of Craig's daughters tries to push her mother away from Martin, but the officer forces Craig and the daughter to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back and later points it at the daughter telling her to stay back.
---
Alabama dynasty rolls into another champ game with Clemson
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson on Monday night in a College Football Playoff national championship game rematch. A victory would give Alabama five national championships in eight seasons, a feat never completed at the highest level of the sport during the poll era.
The Tide (14-0) can become the first FBS program to finish 15-0, along with the first to win four championships in span of six seasons, going back-to-back twice in that span.
A case can already be made that Alabama's current run is the greatest in college football history. Better than Notre Dame back in the grainy black-and-white footage days of Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy. Better than Miami's long run of dominance in the 1980s and early '90s. Better than anything Alabama did when Bear Bryant was leading the Tide in the 1960s and '70s.
Another title would give Saban six during the poll era that began in 1936, including a BCS crown at LSU in 2003, matching Bryant for the most of any major-college coach.
Comments