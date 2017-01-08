New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open Pause

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

0:43 Fresno-made violin from 1909 found in thrift store

0:36 Fresno County offers sand and bags, but please don’t take the shovel

0:54 Hijacked Chowchilla bus housed in museum near LeGrand

2:22 Chowchilla school bus kidnapping: A look back 40 years later

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines