Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport, witnesses say

Witnesses are reporting a shooter has been taken into custody at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
The police said there is one shooter and five victims.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
Ari Fleischer served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush and currently runs a communications company.
The airport is located 21 miles north of Miami. ABC News is reporting that nine people were injured in the shooting. CNN is reporting that three people have died. It is not yet clear if those three are in addition to the nine injured.
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
ABC reports that Terminal 2 has been evacuated.
This is a developing story.
