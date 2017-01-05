End of a tool era: Sears sells Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker

1:24 Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Fresno library Pause

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

2:03 Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

1:24 Delta tunnels battle heats up

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked