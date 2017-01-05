Here are the most popular states people are moving to — and leaving

2:03 Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming Pause

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:24 Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

4:23 Rainy weather approaches the Valley