Girl, 8, killed when tree crashes into Oregon home

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks? Pause

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:24 Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:15 Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters

1:52 Lee Brand is officially sworn into office as Fresno’s mayor

1:19 Valley fruit, nuts make for unique holiday gifts