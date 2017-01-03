She’s been tracking her homeless mom across the US; now she’s tantalizingly close

1:15 Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters Pause

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:52 Lee Brand is officially sworn into office as Fresno’s mayor

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

1:06 Arthouse gallery closing its door

1:56 Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

0:49 Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

1:24 Delta tunnels battle heats up