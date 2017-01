Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

1:06 First baby of 2017 in the Fresno area born at Clovis hospital Pause

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

2:07 Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

1:50 Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center

0:50 VIDEO: Gol! Ecstatic play-by-play soccer announcers with Fresno Fuego Fútbol Club