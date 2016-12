An ex-baseball player never checked out books from a library, but ‘he’ saved them

1:28 Fresno State basketball preview of big showdown against Nevada Pause

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

1:05 Amtrak passengers enjoy safety, comfort, accessibility

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:12 Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing