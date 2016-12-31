AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

1:19 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake Pause

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

1:05 Amtrak passengers enjoy safety, comfort, accessibility

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:28 Fresno State basketball preview of big showdown against Nevada

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts