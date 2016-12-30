Sutter Brown, first dog of California, dead at 13

1:05 Amtrak passengers enjoy safety, comfort, accessibility Pause

1:17 After 89 years, Madera's Bridge Store closing

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

1:15 Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze hold their winter combine

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

1:19 Valley fruit, nuts make for unique holiday gifts

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?