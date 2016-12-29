Tennis superstar Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder with poem

Tennis star Serena Williams announced her wedding engagement with a poem on Reddit on Thursday.
Williams, 35, and 33-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have been dating since October 2015.
Williams, writing from her verified Reddit account, recounted the proposal, which happened in Italy, in her poem:
I said yes from isaidyes
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own "charming"
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
Ohanian replied to the post: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”
Williams has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, tying her with Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era. She has been a dominant force in her sport, along with older sister Venus, since bursting onto the scene by winning the 1999 U.S. Open.
She has often kept her personal life quiet, though rumors have connected her to many leading men over the years, including rappers Common and Drake, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou and several pro athletes.
Ohanian, a Brooklyn native and University of Virginia graduate, co-founded Reddit — a social discussion platform — in 2005, one year before he sold it.
