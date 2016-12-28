National

December 28, 2016 7:50 PM

Fans, celebrities react in shock as Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Social media reacted with utter shock Wednesday night at the news that Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds had died — just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Gabrielle Union summed up the overwhelming outpouring of disbelief at the loss of the mother-daughter duo in one tweet.

Celebrities rushed to say goodbye to Reynolds, “Hollywood royalty,” tweeted William Shatner.

Movie fans shared their own remembrances by posting photos, memes and video clips of the legendary Reynolds that showcased her as a dancer, actress, activist and mother.

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @lisaginkc

