Caring teacher inspires a famous quarterback to visit his young fan in the hospital

Thanks to a caring teacher and a post on Facebook, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sick Phenix City, Ala. boy’s dream come true.
Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is at Atlanta Healthcare of Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital for a procedure to be conducted Friday.
The fifth-grader is a big Auburn football fan. Newton, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, is his favorite player.
One of Austin’s teachers is Courtney Cooper, a physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary School in Phenix City. After Austin told her he wished he could meet Newton, she began the effort to make it happen.
Dec. 20, she posted on Facebook.
“Social media is a strong force for making things happen and I thought about doing something positive with it,” she wrote. “I don’t know but maybe the word could get to Newton and make one sick little boy happy.”
Newton flew to Atlanta on his day off Tuesday to show up at the boy’s hospital room.
The meeting of the two was captured in a video and tweeted by Auburn, and features Deckard, who is at first visibly shocked and amazed and then goes for the hug, which Newton returns lovingly.
Newton remarked, “I thought I had an unknown number but dude I’ve gotten about 100 calls about you.”
In a followup post, Cooper offered these thanks to Newton: “I may not ever meet you and that's ok but what you did for this special little kid tonight made my year and shows compassion and love that we can all learn something from. I know I will never forget this moment, that hug, and this video. And I know without a doubt that Taylor Austin won't either.”
Information was provided by Larry Gierer of the (Columbus, Ga.) Ledger-Enquirer and by Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.
