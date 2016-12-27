After 15 big mall fights, police divided: Just bored teens, or something planned?

1:21 Hmong International New Year welcomes Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly Pause

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:49 Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

0:56 Baby needs a new home