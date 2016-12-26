Some of your holiday gifts might be on the no-fly list

1:00 Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Chinatown Pause

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:17 Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in downtown Fresno

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

0:53 Set up begins for Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival