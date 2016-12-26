A security guard made a great tackle during Sunday's Chiefs game

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California Pause

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

1:14 Dog joins staff at Tulare County District Attorney's Office

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:08 Listen to Rick Bentley's review of 'Blair Witch'

1:59 Fresno State vs UC Santa Barbara | women's basketball recap

2:17 Quay Hays talks about his vision for a master-planned community along I-5