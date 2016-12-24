Yes, Virginia, there are surfing Santas in Florida.

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California Pause

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

1:19 Ex-drug dealer turned volunteer describes why he turned his life around

0:56 Baby needs a new home

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital