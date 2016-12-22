Boy visiting from Florida dies in Wisconsin water slide fall

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent Pause

1:44 Hmong New Year celebration gets started in Calwa

1:48 Reward offered in fatal shooting of pregnant Visalia mom

0:41 E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on Fresno FAX bus

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:35 Movie trailer: 'Why Him?'

2:56 Couple breathes new life into Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane home

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium