Deer busts into gym, wreaks havoc

1:20 Three alarm fire at Fresno Bluffs home Pause

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

0:23 Crash at Shields And Chestnut avenues knocks out power lines

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand

1:17 Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale

1:25 Movie trailer: 'La La Land'