This small town restaurant is open on Christmas – and the food is free

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant Pause

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

0:38 Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers

0:49 New Cultural Arts District Park lights up downtown Fresno

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

2:36 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

2:38 Longterm Fresno hotel resident living without a working heater