Mom died trying to earn money for 6-year-old daughter’s Christmas gift

April Vancleave never had much money, her sister said, but she did what she could to help others.
There was the time she gave an elderly woman a ride home in the cold, and when she came home with a kitten, rescuing it from an area near a gas tank by her parents’ home in Trinity.
And she always tried to provide for her 6-year-old daughter, Lilly, raising her as a single mother until this year.
So when Vancleave told her family last week she planned to sell jewelry to buy the little girl a Christmas present, they understood.
Vancleave arranged the sale online but was cautious, agreeing to meet her potential buyers Thursday at the Target store off South Cooper Street in Arlington. She also went with her husband, whom she married this summer.
But when the young couple arrived at the Starbucks inside, the buyers weren’t there.
From there, police say, Vancleave and her husband drove back to their apartment complex about a mile away. The husband dropped Vancleave off and pulled away, heading back to work.
Then, witnesses told police, suspects approached Vancleave and shot her.
Vancleave, wounded in the stomach, was taken to Medical Center of Arlington, where she died in surgery.
Investigation ongoing
By the time Vancleave’s mother, Pauline Morton, heard what happened, Vancleave had already passed away.
Morton was at home in Trinity, about three and a half hours southeast of Arlington. Vancleave’s daughter was staying with her, and Vancleave planned to join them over the weekend. They were going to bake Christmas cookies and build gingerbread houses.
Instead, Morton’s phone rang and Vancleave’s husband delivered the news.
“I had to have him repeat it three times,” Morton said Monday night.
Police believe the potential jewelry buyers followed Vancleave and her husband from the Target store to their apartment complex, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman. When Vancleave’s husband left, the buyers likely tried to rob her in the parking lot, Cook said.
The shooting happened about noon. Doctors pronounced Vancleave dead at 1:33 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
By that evening, police had obtained and released surveillance video, showing two “persons of interest” leaving the Target store off South Cooper. The men stood in front of the store and then left in a red, four-door Ford pickup truck.
No arrests had been made in the shooting by Monday evening.
Morton said detectives told her son they were gathering evidence, waiting for an “iron-clad” case before making an arrest.
We just have to go through the motions. Just make Lilly happy. Pauline Morton, mother of April Vancleave.
In Trinity, Morton and her family — which includes her husband and 11 sons and daughters — are trying to get Vancleave’s daughter through Christmas.
“We just have to go through the motions,” Morton said. “Just make Lilly happy. It’s very, very difficult. I don’t even feel like having Christmas. I don’t have anything to celebrate.”
Lilly knows her mother is gone, Morton said, but she doesn’t fully understand. Over the weekend, she asked Morton if Santa Claus could bring her back home.
“I tell her her mommy’s an angel, and she can talk to her any time,” Morton said. “But we don’t get to see mommy anymore. It’s very hard to tell that to a 6-year-old.”
Want to help?
A cousin of Vancleave has set up a GoFundMe page for her burial expenses. Her viewing is scheduled for Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waller-Thornton Funeral Home in Trinity. Her burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Eastern Gate Cemetery.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
