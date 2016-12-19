Mayor: New Orleans settles police shooting suits for $13.3M

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen Pause

1:17 Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:34 Movie trailer: 'Passengers'

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent