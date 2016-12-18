Zsa Zsa Gabor had many things to say about her life in book

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys Pause

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand

4:23 Rainy weather approaches the Valley

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party