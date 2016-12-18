Uber driver shoots robber who jumped out of van with guns drawn, police say

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand Pause

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party