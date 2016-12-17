For all your ugly Christmas sweater needs, here are the best ones on the market

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot Pause

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee