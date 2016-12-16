Potato and tortilla chips recalled due to salmonella risk

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride Pause

2:11 Prep Football: Strathmore to play for state title

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

1:04 'Star Wars' fans talk about their expectations for 'Rogue One'

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'