Facebook will start telling you when a story might be fake

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride Pause

2:39 Dry Christmas tree becomes a mini inferno

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

2:53 Movie trailer: 'Collateral Beauty'

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy