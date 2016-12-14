Facebook is working to develop its own television shows, according to media reports

2:39 Dry Christmas tree becomes a mini inferno Pause

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:09 "One More Try" singer breaks up fight on Fresno street

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:39 Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'