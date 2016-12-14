Will it get there by Christmas? If might if you mail it by …

1:28 Dozens make the annual trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree Pause

2:36 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin

1:21 Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American store owners