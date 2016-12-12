A kid kept visiting a Best Buy to play their WiiU, so the employees bought it for him

For days, the employees at the Best Buy in Valley Stream, N.Y. had noticed the child walking into their store. Bespectacled and alone, the child was walking in daily to play a Nintendo WiiU on display — but leaving, every day, without the gaming console in hand.
With the holiday season nearing, some of the employees at the Nassau County store about an hour southeast of Manhattan decided to change that. A user by the name of Rahiem Storr, who identified himself as a Best Buy manager, uploaded a video Dec. 7 showing store employees surprising the child with the gaming console as a gift.
The video, which starts with one unseen employee setting up the camera, quickly pans to the child sitting in front of the gaming screen as another employee walks up with the game in hand.
“On behalf of all of us here at Best Buy, we got you a WiiU,” the employee says to the child, who initially doubts the gesture. “This is something we did for you. Everyone here that you see, we all got together and chipped in so you could have it... Consider it an early Christmas present.”
In a comment after the video was posted, Storr, who said he had worked for Best Buy for 10 years, praised the employees who “saw an opportunity to make a child smile.” He added that the employees had also bought him a new Super Smash Bros. game to play on the device and driven the kid home to two “very loving parents.”
“His parents were beyond welcoming,” Storr said, aiming his comment at critics who questioned the employees’ motives or the child’s family. “Whilst people have some horrible opinions about Best Buy associates I can not begin to express how wrong they actually are. I posted this to show otherwise, can't tell you how often I give people discounts or children that save money to buy items and come up a few dollars short. We are here to complete people's lives not take away from it.”
“Continue to shop at Best Buy and keep us all employed so that we can continue to do things like this for people day in and out,” he added.
