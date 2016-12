A child’s dying wish made this veteran want to give up being Santa

1:04 Plastic bags ban starts, surprises some California shoppers Pause

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:28 Dozens make the annual trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree

1:51 Santa cheers on runners -- some dressed as penguins -- in Jingle Bell Run

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

0:31 Visalia Fox Theatre announces Foreigner show

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:12 Hanford Fox Theatre reopens after restoration

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'